Protesters rally in Concord as part of nationwide ‘Good Trouble’ events

People in communities across New Hampshire demonstrated as part of “Good Trouble Lives On” events Thursday, a nationwide anti-Trump day of protest.

In Concord, about 300 people stopped by the State House. Some stood on the sidewalk, carrying sides and drawing support from drivers. Others gathered to hear from speakers, who characterized Trump’s policies and behaviour as anti-democratic.

Historian Brandon Gauthier got loud cheers from the crowd.

“If they seek to violate the Constitution, if they seek to violate your right to freedom of speech, the right to protest, to violate your civil liberties, we stand as one, absolutely determined to not back down through acts of peaceful resistance,” he said.

The day also marks five years since the death of former congressman John Lewis, a leader in the civil rights movement. Protestors called for united actions against federal policies while continuing Lewis’s legacy of nonviolent resistance.

“As John Lewis reminded us, democracy is not a state. It is an act. And each generation must, must do its part,” said Kaylie Efstratiou, board member of the League of Women Voters.

Many at the rally were regulars at anti-Trump protests. Susan Howland has demonstrated against the president’s actions since his first term.

“I came here because our democracy is at risk. Trump is breaking down all of our government administrations and taking away our freedoms. And we can't have that,” she said.

For Rob Meyers, who came from Amherst to join the protest, these demonstrations give him hope.

“Nothing else that's going on is making me feel good right now,” he said. “This makes me feel good because it's like all these people are seeing it too, and they're saying something.”