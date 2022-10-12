10 things to do in N.H. this weekend: Pumpkin Regatta, Dover Dog Howloween & more
The Goffstown Pumpkin Weigh-Off and Regatta is setting sail again this weekend.
- Art After Work: Doctor Gasp's 20th Annual Halloween Special Tour on Thursday, Oct. 13 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., at the Currier Museum of Art in Manchester. More info.
- Horror novelist Josh Malerman, with Daphne on Thursday, Oct. 13 at 6:30 p.m., at Gibson’s Bookstore in Concord. More info.
- MasterChef Junior Live on Thursday, Oct. 13 at 7 p.m., at the Capitol Center for the Arts in Concord. More info.
- Great Bay National Wildlife Refuge 30th Anniversary Celebration on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Great Bay National Wildlife Refuge in Newington. More info.
- Dover Dog Howloween on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Henry Law Park in Dover. More info.
- Red Arrow Diner 100th Anniversary Celebration on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Red Arrow Diner in Manchester. More info.
- UNH Fall Orchestra Festival on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., at the Paul Creative Arts Center in Durham. More info.
- Nicole Mitchell's Black Earth SWAY on Saturday, Oct. 15 at 7:30 p.m., at the Hopkins Center for the Arts in Hanover. More info.
- Deerfield Arts Tour on Saturday, Oct. 15 and Sunday, Oct. 16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at various locations in Deerfield. More info
- Goffstown Pumpkin Weigh-Off & Regatta on Saturday, Oct. 15 and Sunday, Oct. 16 on Main Street in Goffstown. More info.