© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Informed. Empowered. Sustained by you. Support NHPR this election season and become a sustaining member today.
NH News

10 things to do in N.H. this weekend: Pumpkin Regatta, Dover Dog Howloween & more

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Zoey Knox
Published October 12, 2022 at 12:02 PM EDT
An Australian Shepherd puppy wearing an elf costume, standing in front of a black and white dog.
doverdoghowloween.com
Dover Dog Howloween returns to downtown Dover this weekend.

The Goffstown Pumpkin Weigh-Off and Regatta is setting sail again this weekend.

Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.

For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.

"Daphne," a novel by Josh Malerman. The book cover features a woman's face, mostly covered in shadow.
gibsonsbookstore.com
Horror novelist Josh Malerman is visiting Gibson's Bookstore to discuss his new novel, "Daphne."

  • Art After Work: Doctor Gasp's 20th Annual Halloween Special Tour on Thursday, Oct. 13 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., at the Currier Museum of Art in Manchester. More info.
  • Horror novelist Josh Malerman, with Daphne on Thursday, Oct. 13 at 6:30 p.m., at Gibson’s Bookstore in Concord. More info.
  • MasterChef Junior Live on Thursday, Oct. 13 at 7 p.m., at the Capitol Center for the Arts in Concord. More info.
  • Great Bay National Wildlife Refuge 30th Anniversary Celebration on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Great Bay National Wildlife Refuge in Newington. More info.
    See also: The Foliage 411 
  • Dover Dog Howloween on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Henry Law Park in Dover. More info.
  • Red Arrow Diner 100th Anniversary Celebration on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Red Arrow Diner in Manchester. More info.
  • UNH Fall Orchestra Festival on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., at the Paul Creative Arts Center in Durham. More info.
    See also: N.H. Philharmonic presents "Nature and Myth"
  • Nicole Mitchell's Black Earth SWAY on Saturday, Oct. 15 at 7:30 p.m., at the Hopkins Center for the Arts in Hanover. More info.
  • Deerfield Arts Tour on Saturday, Oct. 15 and Sunday, Oct. 16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at various locations in Deerfield. More info
  • Goffstown Pumpkin Weigh-Off & Regatta on Saturday, Oct. 15 and Sunday, Oct. 16 on Main Street in Goffstown. More info.
Tags
NH News 10 Things To DoArts and CultureEntertainmentNH News
Zoey Knox
Zoey Knox is NHPR's newsroom engagement producer. She has spent most of her radio years at college radio stations in Madison, WI (WSUM) and Seattle, WA (KXSU).
See stories by Zoey Knox

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.