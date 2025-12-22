Dean Kamen says relationship to Epstein was ‘limited,’ as DOJ releases new photo of inventor

The latest batch of records released by the U.S. Department of Justice related to Jeffrey Epstein includes an image of New Hampshire inventor Dean Kamen with Epstein’s longtime accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell.

The photo shows the pair simultaneously riding aboard a Segway, the two-wheeled motorized invention that brought Kamen celebrity status in the early 2000s.

The photo was taken in 2002 at a TED Talk conference, Kamen told WMUR, where the Bedford-based businessman said he gave rides to many attendees.

"Unfortunately, Jeffrey Epstein was a central figure in the TED community for many years,” Kamen said in the statement. “I have no specific memory of this photo or any other interaction with Ghislaine Maxwell and had only limited interactions with Jeffrey Epstein. I hope that it goes without saying that those interactions in no way involved any wrong-doing and, in hindsight with what I now know, I regret even those limited interactions. Again, I have no knowledge of any of the horrific actions of Jeffrey Epstein (or Ghislaine Maxwell) other than what I have learned from news reports."

Earlier this month, the House Oversight Committee released a separate image of Kamen alongside Epstein and British billionaire Richard Branson. The undated photo was taken on Branson’s private island, Kamen said.

Kamen has not been accused of any wrongdoing related to his time spent with Epstein.

His name previously appeared in a flight log from 2003, when Kamen flew on Epstein’s private jet from New York to Monterey, California.

Kamen is an avid pilot, using a personal helicopter to occasionally commute from his home in Bedford to the Manchester millyard , where he owns a number of buildings.

In 2001, he appeared on Good Morning America to unveil the Segway personal transport device. The much touted scooter was billed as a way to revolutionize human mobility, but has since largely been confined to mall security guards and tourist groups.

Maxwell, Epstein’s longtime accomplice, was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2022 for aiding in what authorities say was a sprawling sex trafficking operation. Before her arrest, Maxwell was living in a secluded home in Bradford, New Hampshire.

Epstein died in 2019 as he awaited trial on a range of criminal charges related to child sex trafficking and abuse.

(Kamen served on NHPR’s Board of Trustees from 1987 to 1992.)

