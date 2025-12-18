10 things to do in NH over the holidays: Parties, hiking, comedy and lots of Legos
Finish out the year with opportunities to enjoy the outdoors, museums, and local traditions.
For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.
Statewide
- First Day Hikes 2026 on Thursday, Jan. 1. The annual tradition continues with New Year’s Day hikes at an assortment of state parks and historic sites. More details. (Free)
Lakes Region
Torchlight Parade and Fireworks from 4:30 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 28, at Gunstock Mountain in Gilford. The event will feature “a serpentine formation of skiers and riders carrying torches will make their way down the mountain,” plus fireworks and live music. More details. (Free)
New Year’s Lego Countdown from 2 to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 31, at Hobbs Tavern in Ossipee. This event will feature award-winning Lego artist C3Brix. More details. (Tickets are $25 per child and include dinner)
- Moonlit Snowshoe Hike from 4:30 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 3, at Prescott Farm and Environmental Education Center in Laconia. This all-ages hike is led by a naturalist. More details. (Free for members, $15 for non-members)
Merrimack Valley
Noon Year’s Eve Party from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 31, at the Concord Public Library. This event is geared toward elementary-aged kids and younger. More details. (Free)
- First Day Franklin from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 1, at Trestle View Park. Festivities include a chili cook-off and a chance to watch whitewater kayakers. More details. (Free)
Monadnock Region
- Kazoo Caroling Choir begins at 12 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 20 at the Park Theatre in Jaffrey. Kazoos are provided for this festive play-a-long. More details. (Free)
Birdies Movie Night: The Lego Movie from 5 to 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 29 at Birdies in Keene. More details. (Tickets are $10 each, or $17 with a kids’ meal included)
- New Year’s Sunrise Spectacular begins at 5:45 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 1, at Crotched Mountain in Bennington. Expect an uphill, moderately difficult skin to the summit, then “enjoy sunrise before a mellow ski down.” More details. (Free, registration is required)
North Country
- Jewish Comedy Night with Jon Fisch and Ethan Herschenfeld at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 19, at the Colonial Theatre in Bethlehem. More details. (Tickets are $25 for members, $30 for non-members)
- Polar Express and Cookies from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 20, at the Bremer Pond Memorial Library in Pittsburg. Pajamas are encouraged for this festive read-a-loud. More details. (Free)
- Eve before the Eve Party begins at 5 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 22, at the Black Bear Tavern in Colebrook. Festivities include an ugly sweater contest, a kids coloring contest and food specials. More details. (Free)
Seacoast
Children’s Museum of NH Mini Golf Challenge runs from Saturday, Dec. 20, to Tuesday, Dec. 30 in Dover. This create-your-own-mini-golf-course activity is part of a slate of holiday vacation week events at the museum. More details. (Museum admission prices vary)
Story Time with Animals at 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 23, at the New Hampshire SPCA in Stratham. This twice-weekly storytime includes animal interactions, a read-aloud, and a craft. More details. (Free)
- Paint Your Partner from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 27, at Seacoast Art Spot in Portsmouth. Open to all ages, no previous painting experience is required. More details. (Tickets are $69 per pair, all supplies included)
Southern Tier
Queen City Holiday Improv Show from 7:30 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 18, at the Derry Opera House. More details. (Tickets are $20)
Chanukah Party from 5 to 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 20, at the Etz Hayim Synagogue in Derry. Featuring food, storytelling and other activities. More details. (Free)
- December Days run from Friday, Dec. 26, to Saturday, Dec. 27, at the Currier Museum in Manchester. Each day will feature all-ages art activities and special tours focused on a specific exhibition. More details. (Museum admission cost varies, children under 12 can attend free)
Upper Valley
- Tinker Tunes: A Family STEM Jam from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 18, at Alumni Hall in Haverhill. White Mountain Science, Inc. (WMSI) and Court Street Arts will help participants build upcycled musical instruments. More details. ($25 admission covers one adult and one child, $5 for each additional guest)
Winter Solstice Sunset Hike at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 21 at Balch Hill in Hanover. More details. (Free, registration is encouraged)
- New Year’s New London kicks off at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 31. Billed as “the Lake Sunapee Region’s first-ever First Night celebration,” organizers are promising a full lineup of free activities for all ages, including square dancing, skating, hockey and more. More details. (Free, some events require registration)