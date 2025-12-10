10 Things to Do in NH this Weekend: Holiday haunts, Harleys, 'Bookmas' and Chanukah celebrations

Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for our Weekender newsletter.

Courtesy of Laconia Harley-Davidson

Lakes Region

Trees & Trimmings from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 13 at Remick Country Doctor Museum & Farm in Tamworth. Activities include a “make-and-take ornament station” and a Victorian Christmas Card workshop. More details. (Free, workshop registration is encouraged)

Harleys & Hot Cocoa with Santa from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 13, at Laconia Harley-Davidson. The afternoon will include free photos with Santa, kids’ activities and a hot cocoa bar. More details. (Free)

Woodstock Winter Festival runs from Friday, Dec. 12, through Sunday, Dec. 14. Festivities include the annual tree lighting and parade, cookie decorating, and a pancake breakfast. More details. (Free, but some events are ticketed)

Merrimack Valley

Christmas with the Cows on Saturday, Dec. 13, and Sunday, Dec. 14, at Brookford Farm in Canterbury. This German-inspired holiday festival will feature cows, tractor rides, live music and more. More details. (Ticket prices vary, admission is free for children under 3)

Birth-Tay Dance Party begins at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 13, at the Bank of New Hampshire Stage in Concord. This is an all-ages celebration of Taylor Swift’s birthday. More details. (Tickets are $21 in advance, $26 at the door)

Monadnock Region

Friday Night Classics: Miracle on 34th Street from 7 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 12, at The Colonial Theatre in Keene. More details. (Tickets are $10 for members, $12 for non-members)

The Currier and Ives Cookie Tour from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 13, at multiple locations across the Monadnock Region. This is a self-guided tour and tasting, with proceeds benefiting End 68 Hours of Hunger. More details. (Tickets are $20)

North Country

Holiday Movie & Cookie Swap begins at 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 12, at The Tillotson Center in Colebrook. Attendees can swap cookies and recipes before viewing It’s a Wonderful Life. More details. (Free)

Clara’s Tea Party from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 14, at the Littleton Opera House. This is an abbreviated performance of the Nutcracker designed for children ages 4 to 12. Admission includes treats, a souvenir, and photos with the dancers. More details. (Tickets are $35)

Seacoast

Holiday Line Dancing with 603 Line Dancing begins at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 12, at the Rockingham Ballroom in Newmarket. Festive attire is encouraged. More details. (Tickets are $15)

Grand Chanukah Celebration begins at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 14, at the Seacoast Jewish Community Center in Newington. Festivities include a giant menorah lighting, firetruck gelt drop and more. More details. (Tickets are $18 per person, $36 per family)

Fire Cider Making Workshop from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 14, at Tuckaway Farm in Lee. More details. (Tickets are $25)

Courtesy of Fright Kingdom The Fright Before Christmas concludes for the season this weekend in Nashua.

Southern Tier

The Fright Before Christmas on Friday, Dec. 12, and Saturday, Dec. 13, at Fright Kingdom in Nashua. Walk through a wicked winter wonderland with jump scares and interactive actors. Not suitable for young children. More details. (Tickets are $38)

A Very Merry Bookmas: A Holiday Romance Book Faire from 12 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 13, at The Venues at The Factory in Manchester. Browse romance novels, meet local authors and connect with fellow fans of the genre. More details. (Tickets are $10 for general admission, $60 for VIP)

Upper Valley

Noticing Nature: Winter Ecology Walk from 2 to 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 12, at Pressey Brook Conservation Area in Hanover. Learn about plant and animal adaptations while enjoying a short, easy hike. More details. (Free, registration is required)

The Lyme Christmas Pageant runs from Saturday, Dec. 13 to Sunday, Dec. 14, at the Lyme Congregational Church. This long-standing tradition features volunteer actors from across the region. More details. (Free)