10 Things to Do in NH this Weekend: Holiday haunts, Harleys, 'Bookmas' and Chanukah celebrations
The Granite State is brimming with cheer, carols, and cookies, so we’re gifting you a few extra event ideas this week.
For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.
Lakes Region
- Trees & Trimmings from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 13 at Remick Country Doctor Museum & Farm in Tamworth. Activities include a “make-and-take ornament station” and a Victorian Christmas Card workshop. More details. (Free, workshop registration is encouraged)
- Harleys & Hot Cocoa with Santa from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 13, at Laconia Harley-Davidson. The afternoon will include free photos with Santa, kids’ activities and a hot cocoa bar. More details. (Free)
- Woodstock Winter Festival runs from Friday, Dec. 12, through Sunday, Dec. 14. Festivities include the annual tree lighting and parade, cookie decorating, and a pancake breakfast. More details. (Free, but some events are ticketed)
Merrimack Valley
- Christmas with the Cows on Saturday, Dec. 13, and Sunday, Dec. 14, at Brookford Farm in Canterbury. This German-inspired holiday festival will feature cows, tractor rides, live music and more. More details. (Ticket prices vary, admission is free for children under 3)
- Birth-Tay Dance Party begins at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 13, at the Bank of New Hampshire Stage in Concord. This is an all-ages celebration of Taylor Swift’s birthday. More details. (Tickets are $21 in advance, $26 at the door)
Monadnock Region
- Friday Night Classics: Miracle on 34th Street from 7 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 12, at The Colonial Theatre in Keene. More details. (Tickets are $10 for members, $12 for non-members)
- The Currier and Ives Cookie Tour from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 13, at multiple locations across the Monadnock Region. This is a self-guided tour and tasting, with proceeds benefiting End 68 Hours of Hunger. More details. (Tickets are $20)
North Country
- Holiday Movie & Cookie Swap begins at 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 12, at The Tillotson Center in Colebrook. Attendees can swap cookies and recipes before viewing It’s a Wonderful Life. More details. (Free)
- Clara’s Tea Party from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 14, at the Littleton Opera House. This is an abbreviated performance of the Nutcracker designed for children ages 4 to 12. Admission includes treats, a souvenir, and photos with the dancers. More details. (Tickets are $35)
Seacoast
- Holiday Line Dancing with 603 Line Dancing begins at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 12, at the Rockingham Ballroom in Newmarket. Festive attire is encouraged. More details. (Tickets are $15)
- Grand Chanukah Celebration begins at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 14, at the Seacoast Jewish Community Center in Newington. Festivities include a giant menorah lighting, firetruck gelt drop and more. More details. (Tickets are $18 per person, $36 per family)
- Fire Cider Making Workshop from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 14, at Tuckaway Farm in Lee. More details. (Tickets are $25)
Southern Tier
- The Fright Before Christmas on Friday, Dec. 12, and Saturday, Dec. 13, at Fright Kingdom in Nashua. Walk through a wicked winter wonderland with jump scares and interactive actors. Not suitable for young children. More details. (Tickets are $38)
- A Very Merry Bookmas: A Holiday Romance Book Faire from 12 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 13, at The Venues at The Factory in Manchester. Browse romance novels, meet local authors and connect with fellow fans of the genre. More details. (Tickets are $10 for general admission, $60 for VIP)
Upper Valley
- Noticing Nature: Winter Ecology Walk from 2 to 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 12, at Pressey Brook Conservation Area in Hanover. Learn about plant and animal adaptations while enjoying a short, easy hike. More details. (Free, registration is required)
- The Lyme Christmas Pageant runs from Saturday, Dec. 13 to Sunday, Dec. 14, at the Lyme Congregational Church. This long-standing tradition features volunteer actors from across the region. More details. (Free)
- Skate with Santa from 12:50 to 4:20 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 13 at the Campion Rink in West Lebanon. Skate rentals are available. More details. (Tickets are $5)