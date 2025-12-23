© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

New Year will bring higher fees for NH residents, many touching vehicle registration

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Josh Rogers
Published December 23, 2025 at 5:00 AM EST
People waiting inside the Concord DMV. Under a new system, all customers will need to make an appointment.
Todd Bookman/NHPR
People waiting inside the Concord DMV.

The New Year will mean new and increased state fees in New Hampshire — dozens of them, in fact.

A new report from the New Hampshire Fiscal Policy Institute found 58 state fees will be newly imposed or increased on Jan. 1. The fees touch everything from vehicle registrations and vanity license plates, to air compressors and dams.

The new or updated fees played a significant role in policymakers' ability to balance the state budget adopted in July without hiking taxes.

“Facing a revenue shortfall from lower business tax revenues and the repeal of the Interest and Dividends Tax, state lawmakers either increased or established new fees and fines in 125 instances to help balance the state budget,” the NHFPI report said.

Most of the new or boosted fees are tied to motor vehicle or trailer registrations, changes that lawmakers expect to bring in $31.5 million. The increased fees include:

  • Non-Driver ID cards, from $10 to $20
  • Registration for Agricultural Tractor, from $1.80 to $12
  • Registration for Antique Motorcycles, from $2.40 to $12
  • Registration fee for cement mixers, from $6 to $11

But the NHFPI report also noted the potential impact of new fees connected to the state’s Medicaid program. The budget includes new monthly premiums for some Medicaid recipients, and for some families in the Children’s Health Insurance Program.

Those new premiums, which are expected to generate about $19 million, which require federal approval to take effect were slated to kick in January 1
Josh Rogers
I cover campaigns, elections, and government for NHPR. Stories that attract me often explore New Hampshire’s highly participatory political culture. I am interested in how ideologies – doctrinal and applied – shape our politics. I like to learn how voters make their decisions and explore how candidates and campaigns work to persuade them.
See stories by Josh Rogers
