10 things to do in NH this weekend: Holiday markets, merrymaking and The Muppet Christmas Carol

Charlie Brown Christmas with Heather Pierson Trio from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 5, at The Park Theatre in Jaffrey. More details. (Tickets are $25, children 12 and under are $10)

Pine Hill Holiday Fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 6 at High Mowing School in Wilton. The fair will feature artisan goods, children’s activities, live music, and food. An adult-only shopping evening is also planned on Friday, Dec. 5, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. More details. (Free)