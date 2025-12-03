10 things to do in NH this weekend: Holiday markets, merrymaking and The Muppet Christmas Carol
We found so many fun options this week, we couldn’t limit it to just 10 ideas.
Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for our Weekender newsletter.
For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.
Lakes Region
- Hanukkah Feast: a Hands-on Cooking Class from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 6 at Gilmanton Community Church. Learn to make latkes, noodle kugel, and other celebratory Jewish dishes. More details. ($60 registration fee)
Merrimack Valley
- Midnight Merriment begins at 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 5, in Concord. This annual event invites people to enjoy holiday traditions and explore Concord businesses late into the night. More details. (Free)
- Christmas at Canterbury begins at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 6, at Canterbury Shaker Village. Activities include a holiday-themed tour of the village, wreath making and a concert featuring the Symphony NH Quartet. More details. (Price per activity varies)
Monadnock Region
Charlie Brown Christmas with Heather Pierson Trio from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 5, at The Park Theatre in Jaffrey. More details. (Tickets are $25, children 12 and under are $10)
Pine Hill Holiday Fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 6 at High Mowing School in Wilton. The fair will feature artisan goods, children’s activities, live music, and food. An adult-only shopping evening is also planned on Friday, Dec. 5, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. More details. (Free)
- An Evening with Ken Burns: The American Revolution from 7 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 4, at The Colonial Theatre in Keene. Filmmaker Ken Burns will present clips from his new documentary and take questions from audience members. More details. (Tickets are $22 for members, $25 for non-members)
Before you go: Catch up on our recent conversation with Ken Burns about his new film!
North Country
- Snow Dance from 6 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 6, at Cannon Mountain Ski Lodge in Franconia. Festivities include live music, a silent auction and more to raise money for Mt. Eustis Ski Hill. More details. (Tickets are $30, children under 10 are free)
- The Muppet Christmas Carol begins at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 6, at the Colonial Theatre in Bethlehem. Enjoy a free screening of this classic film. Pajamas encouraged. More details. (Free)
Seacoast
- Strawbery Banke’s Candlelight Stroll kicks off for the season on Friday, Dec. 5, in Portsmouth. This year’s theme is Midwinter Melodies. More details. (Ticket prices vary)
Southern Tier
Merrymaking on West Merrimack from 11 a.m to 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 7, in Manchester. This holiday focused festival will feature local musicians, food trucks, and interactive activities for all ages. More details. (Free)
- Francestown European-Style Christmas Market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 6, at Town Hall. Attendees can expect traditional German food, a visit from Santa, and an opportunity to shop for holiday gifts. More details. (Free)
Upper Valley
- ‘Tis the Season: Lebanon’s Downtown Winter Celebration from 3 to 5:30 p.m. at Colburn Park and River Valley Community College. Attendees can enjoy hot cocoa, musical performances from local students, and the annual tree lighting ceremony. More details. (Free)