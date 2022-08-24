10 things to do in N.H. this weekend: North Country Moose Festival, BrasilFest and more
In the mood for music? Latin Grammy winner Gaby Moreno is playing at The Colonial Theatre in Bethlehem on Friday.
Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.
For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.
- 39th Annual Tommy Gallant Jazz Festival on Sunday, August 28 from 12:30 to 8 p.m., at Prescott Park in Portsmouth. More info.
- Edith Wharton’s Summer from Tuesday, August 23 through Thursday, August 25 at 7 p.m., at The Park Theatre in Jaffrey. More info.
- Owls of New England on Thursday, August 25 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., at The Word Barn in Exeter. More info.
- Drop-In Printmaking on Thursday, August 25 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at the Hood Museum of Art in Hanover. More info.
- Domiciles of Decay on Friday, August 26 from 10 a.m. to noon, at Chamberlain Reynolds Memorial Forest in Center Harbor. More info.
- Gaby Moreno on Friday, August 26 at 8 p.m., at The Colonial Theatre in Bethlehem. More info.
- North Country Moose Festival on Friday, August 26 in Colebrook, N.H. and Saturday, August 27 in Canaan, VT. More info.
- BrasilFest on Saturday, August 27 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., at Greeley Park in Nashua. More info.
- N.H. Community Theater Association’s Festival on Saturday, August 27 from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m., at the Concord City Auditorium. More info.
- Amos Lee on Saturday, August 27 at 7:30 p.m., at the Colonial Theatre in Laconia. More info.