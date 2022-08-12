N.H. News Recap for August 12, 2022: Lawmakers deny plans for YDC settlements; eligibility for monkeypox vaccines
A group of New Hampshire lawmakers denied the Attorney General’s proposed settlement process for victims of abuse who were held at the former Youth Development Center as children. State legislators have set aside $100 million to compensate victims, and the Attorney General’s Office is tasked with creating the settlement process.
A new dental residency program aims to bring dentists to rural New Hampshire health clinics, just as more folks become eligible for dental care under Medicaid.
The state is making arrangements to distribute its limited supply of monkeypox vaccines.
We cover those stories and more in this week's edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.
Guests:
- Alli Fam, NHPR
- Annmarie Timmins, New Hampshire Bulletin
Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:
- Fiscal committee declines to approve plan to compensate YDC victims
- NH expands eligibility for monkeypox vaccine
- New dental residency program to bring dentists to rural health centers in N.H.
- N.H. Governor, Attorney General stand by reactions to Randolph motorcycle crash verdict
- Drought continues to impact N.H. farms, forests, and water supply
- N.H. is expanding paid internships for high school students