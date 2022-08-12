© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

N.H. News Recap for August 12, 2022: Lawmakers deny plans for YDC settlements; eligibility for monkeypox vaccines

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Laura Bratton,
Rick Ganley
Published August 12, 2022 at 7:36 AM EDT
As of this week there were over 300 confirmed cases in the United States according to the CDC.

A group of New Hampshire lawmakers denied the Attorney General’s proposed settlement process for victims of abuse who were held at the former Youth Development Center as children. State legislators have set aside $100 million to compensate victims, and the Attorney General’s Office is tasked with creating the settlement process.

A new dental residency program aims to bring dentists to rural New Hampshire health clinics, just as more folks become eligible for dental care under Medicaid.

The state is making arrangements to distribute its limited supply of monkeypox vaccines.

We cover those stories and more in this week's edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:

