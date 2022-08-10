N.H. is expanding eligibility for the monkeypox vaccine

New Hampshire health officials are expanding eligibility for the monkeypox vaccine.

State officials recently announced that the federal government was sending an additional 1,140 doses of the vaccine to New Hampshire.

At first, the vaccine was only available to people who were in close contact with someone who was confirmed to have monkeypox. Now, state health officials are recommending it for some men who have sex with men, including men with three or more sexual partners in the past past month and those taking medication for HIV prevention.

Read more about New Hampshire’s latest monkeypox vaccine recommendations here.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, available data shows more than 90% of monkeypox cases reported in the U.S. as of late July were among men who “reported recent male-to-male sexual or close intimate contact.”

However, the CDC says the virus can infect anyone and isn't just spread through sexual contact. It can also be spread by touching objects, like towels or clothing, that have been used by someone with the virus. The CDC says scientists are still learning more about how monkeypox can spread.

State health officials said they plan to share more information next week about where the monkeypox vaccine will be available. In a message to health providers, they said it will be offered through city health departments and other clinics.