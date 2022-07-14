N.H. News Recap for July 15, 2022: Shibinette to resign as top state health official; new number for suicide prevention hotline
The national suicide prevention lifeline is adopting a new number in the Granite State. Starting Saturday, people with a 603 area code can call 9-8-8 for help during a mental health crisis.
New Hampshire's top health official, Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette, announces plans to resign later this year.
And Gov. Chris Sununu says state officials are preparing for another COVID-19 surge this winter.
Guests:
- Alli Fam, reporter, NHPR
- Paula Tracey, reporter, InDepth NH
Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:
- N.H.’s top health official is stepping down later this year
- N.H. House Majority Leader says he will fight efforts to further abortion restrictions in the next legislative session
- Sununu predicts winter COVID-19 uptick, saying ‘we are prepared’
- Half of N.H. is in a moderate drought. Climate change could make that more common.
- Two recent Manchester graduates say they want more from their school’s history curriculum
- Artists show how N.H. seasons are changing in Plymouth exhibition
- Once over 500 employees strong, company owned by N.H. House Majority Leader now has none