N.H. News Recap for July 15, 2022: Shibinette to resign as top state health official; new number for suicide prevention hotline

The national suicide prevention lifeline is adopting a new number in the Granite State. Starting Saturday, people with a 603 area code can call 9-8-8 for help during a mental health crisis.

New Hampshire's top health official, Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette, announces plans to resign later this year.

And Gov. Chris Sununu says state officials are preparing for another COVID-19 surge this winter.

Guests:



Alli Fam, reporter, NHPR

Paula Tracey, reporter, InDepth NH

Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:

