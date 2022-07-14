© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

N.H. News Recap for July 15, 2022: Shibinette to resign as top state health official; new number for suicide prevention hotline

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Mary McIntyre
Published July 14, 2022 at 3:24 PM EDT
Lori Shibinette stands at a lectern during a state COVID briefing in 2020
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette was front and center in the New Hampshire's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, co-hosting many of the state's regular pandemic press conferences alongside Gov. Chris Sununu.

The national suicide prevention lifeline is adopting a new number in the Granite State. Starting Saturday, people with a 603 area code can call 9-8-8 for help during a mental health crisis.

New Hampshire's top health official, Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette, announces plans to resign later this year.

And Gov. Chris Sununu says state officials are preparing for another COVID-19 surge this winter.

Guests:

  • Alli Fam, reporter, NHPR
  • Paula Tracey, reporter, InDepth NH

Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:

Mary McIntyre
Mary McIntyre is a senior producer at NHPR. She manages the station's news magazines, Morning Edition and All Things Considered. You can email her at mmcintyre@nhpr.org.
