NH News

N.H.’s top health official is stepping down later this year

New Hampshire Public Radio | By NHPR Staff
Published July 12, 2022 at 11:03 AM EDT
Lori Shibinette stands at a lectern during a state COVID briefing in 2020
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette was front and center in the New Hampshire's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, co-hosting many of the state's regular pandemic press conferences alongside Gov. Chris Sununu.

New Hampshire Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette, who spent much of her two-and-a-half-year tenure responding to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, is planning to step down later this year.

Shibinette submitted her plans to resign at Tuesday’s Executive Council meeting. She said she will remain in her post through December.

Nominated by Gov. Chris Sununu in late 2019, Shibinette assumed the role of commissioner in January 2020. She previously served as the CEO of New Hampshire Hospital, a deputy health commissioner and CEO of the Merrimack County Nursing Home. She is also a registered nurse, with experience working on the New Hampshire Hospital campus.

As New Hampshire’s top health official, Shibinette is responsible for leading the state’s most sprawling public agency — responsible for overseeing Medicaid and other public benefits, child protection programs, services for people with disabilities and more.

But much of Shibinette’s tenure was spent steering the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. In that role, she oversaw the state’s early efforts to contain the virus — in the community and institutional settings, like long-term care facilities — and later supervised the rollout of more widespread testing, vaccinations and more.

An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated the date of the executive council meeting where Shibinette shared her plans.

Tags

NH News Coronavirus CoverageLori ShibinetteDepartment of Health and Human Services
NHPR Staff
