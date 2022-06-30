N.H. News Recap for July 1, 2022: What the Dobbs decision could mean for Supreme Court precedent

This week, we’re partnering with our colleagues at NHPR's Civics 101 podcast to dive into the Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade.

The United States Supreme Court takes its own precedent very seriously — and rarely overturns major decisions. But the court did something different last week, revoking abortion access as a protected right. What makes this moment unique, and what does it suggest about the future of Supreme Court precedent?

Civics 101, an NHPR podcast, has explored these questions in recent episodes on precedent and the Supreme Court. Host Hannah McCarthy and Nina Varsava, a law professor at University of Wisconsin, will join NHPR Morning Edition Host Rick Ganley to talk more about this. You can hear their conversation on the New Hampshire News Recap, which airs live during Friday's Morning Edition at 7:45 a.m.

We want to hear from you: How are you feeling about this decision? What questions do you have about the future of abortion access in New Hampshire? Let us know at voices@nhpr.org, or leave a voicemail at 603-513-7790.