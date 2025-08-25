© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Teen dies after being pulled from Hampton Beach surf

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Seacoast Online Staff Report
Published August 25, 2025 at 12:01 PM EDT
A scene at Hampton Beach — in front of the state lifeguard and patrol office — during the morning of Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025.
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
A scene at Hampton Beach — in front of the state lifeguard and patrol office — during the morning of Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025.

Hampton Beach drowning investigation: The victim has been identified as a 17-year-old boy.

This story was originally produced by Seacoast Online. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

A 17-year-old boy died Sunday night after being pulled out to sea by a strong current while swimming with family members at Hampton Beach, according to New Hampshire State Police.

Marine Patrol responded to a report of a possible drowning at approximately 6:46 p.m. on Aug. 24.

Witnesses said the teen was swept away from shore, prompting his father to enter the water in an attempt to rescue him. Both became distressed in the surf, according to police.

Although lifeguards were off duty at the time, police said NH Beach Patrol personnel were called back and responded quickly. Police said lifeguards entered the water and brought both the teen and his father to shore, where lifesaving efforts were initiated on the teen.

Read more at Seacoast Online.

