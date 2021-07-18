-
The landmark Supreme Court ruling known as Massachusetts v. Environmental Protection Agency held that greenhouse gases were pollutants that could be…
-
Governor Chris Sununu says he will nominate Gordon MacDonald to serve as the next chief justice of the New Hampshire Supreme Court.MacDonald, 57, has…
-
We look at how Supreme Court decisions on union dues and a tax on internet sales may affect businesses here in the state. More prominent Republican…
-
Justice Kennedy is a moderate and a champion for the gay-rights movement. President Trump will likely replace him with a staunch conservative, which would fundamentally shift the culture of the court.
-
The state of New Hampshire is weighing in on an upcoming U.S. Supreme Court case that could reshape how sales tax is collected across state…
-
George and Maxine Maynard have what you might call a complicated relationship with New Hampshire's state motto. And when the U.S. Supreme Court takes up a…
-
A new term at the U.S. Supreme Court opens with some long-standing debates. The high court began its legal season on October 1st. Major issues include the…
-
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of a limited version of President Trump's travel ban this week, saving broader consideration for the fall. We cover…
-
In what President Trump calls "a clear victory for our national security," the Supreme Court says that parts of his revised travel ban can take effect.
-
On today's show:Civics 101: Overturning a Supreme Court Ruling"Back to the Middle East" from Radio Rookie Alexis Gordon. You can listen to this story…