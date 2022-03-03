© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

The N.H. News Recap for March 4, 2022: 2 years since the first COVID cases, Ukraine demonstrations

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Jackie Harris,
Rick Ganley
Published March 3, 2022 at 5:09 PM EST
A photo of protesters standing in front of the State House. Some hold signs that say stop war, another says glory to ukranian democracy, and another says Peace for Ukraine.
Julia Furukawa
/
NHPR
Recap guest Teddy Rosenbluth spoke to Marko Rondiak, who attended another demonstration supporting Ukraine in downtown Concord this week. “Every hour matters,” Rondiak said. “We figured it’s important to just get out now and then hopefully we can do something bigger.”

This week, Granite Staters showed their support for Ukraine after Russia’s invasion.

And it’s been just over two years since New Hampshire's first cases of COVID in New Hampshire and cases are now declining after the omicron surge. Plus, Manchester Police are receiving training on responding to calls involving people with autism.

Meanwhile, an NHPR investigation revealed involving Oath Keepers in New Hampshire revealed the extent to which political extremism and calls for political violence have attracted residents of New Hampshire in positions of power, in addition to a range of other citizens.

Get NHPR's reporting about politics, the pandemic, and other top stories in your inbox — sign up for our newsletter (it's free!) today.

Guests

Top stories from New Hampshire this week

Tags

NH News N.H. News RecapNH Politics
Jackie Harris
Rick Ganley
For many radio listeners throughout New Hampshire, Rick Ganley is the first voice they hear each weekday morning, bringing them up to speed on news developments overnight and starting their day off with the latest information.
