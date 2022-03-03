The N.H. News Recap for March 4, 2022: 2 years since the first COVID cases, Ukraine demonstrations

This week, Granite Staters showed their support for Ukraine after Russia’s invasion.

And it’s been just over two years since New Hampshire's first cases of COVID in New Hampshire and cases are now declining after the omicron surge. Plus, Manchester Police are receiving training on responding to calls involving people with autism.

Meanwhile, an NHPR investigation revealed involving Oath Keepers in New Hampshire revealed the extent to which political extremism and calls for political violence have attracted residents of New Hampshire in positions of power, in addition to a range of other citizens.

Guests



Alli Fam, NHPR

Teddy Rosenbluth, The Concord Monitor

Top stories from New Hampshire this week

