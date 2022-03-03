The N.H. News Recap for March 4, 2022: 2 years since the first COVID cases, Ukraine demonstrations
This week, Granite Staters showed their support for Ukraine after Russia’s invasion.
And it’s been just over two years since New Hampshire's first cases of COVID in New Hampshire and cases are now declining after the omicron surge. Plus, Manchester Police are receiving training on responding to calls involving people with autism.
Meanwhile, an NHPR investigation revealed involving Oath Keepers in New Hampshire revealed the extent to which political extremism and calls for political violence have attracted residents of New Hampshire in positions of power, in addition to a range of other citizens.
Guests
- Alli Fam, NHPR
- Teddy Rosenbluth, The Concord Monitor
Top stories from New Hampshire this week
- N.H. drops indoor mask recommendation, pushes schools to transition away from mask mandates
- Demonstrations in New Hampshire call for more support for Ukraine
- CDC says that in some areas of NH, masks still recommended
- From law enforcement to a sitting state senator, nearly 300 New Hampshire names appear in Oath Keepers database
As N.H.’s climate changes, a new report shows dire consequences of inaction