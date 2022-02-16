© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.jpg
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Your State, Your Station: Celebrate the Granite State and local, independent public radio by joining as a sustainer.
NH News

What you need to know ahead of this week's State of the State address

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Dan Tuohy,
Josh RogersNHPR Staff
Published February 16, 2022 at 5:30 PM EST
sununu_finances.jpg
Paige Sutherland
/
NHPR

Gov. Chris Sununu will give his State of the State address Thursday before a joint session of the New Hampshire Legislature.

NHPR's Josh Rogers says listeners should expect to hear a few things in Sununu's remarks:

  • Talk of the benefits of tax cuts, and the state of the economy and businesses under Sununu's leadership
  • Policies Sununu says has empowered individuals to make choices in their own lives — especially related to COVID and vaccine mandates.
  • "Strategic investments" and long-term spending projects, like the state's acquisition of Hampstead Hospital to expand much-needed mental health services.

What would you say the state of the state is in New Hampshire? Tell us on Instagram.

You can watch the State of the State here.

Tags

NH News Chris SununuNH Politics
Dan Tuohy
Dan is a long-time New Hampshire journalist who has written for outlets including Foster's Daily Democrat, The Citizen of Laconia, The Boston Globe, and The Eagle-Tribune. He comes to NHPR from the New Hampshire Union Leader, where he reported on state, local, and national politics.
See stories by Dan Tuohy
Josh Rogers
See stories by Josh Rogers
NHPR Staff
See stories by NHPR Staff