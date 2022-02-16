What you need to know ahead of this week's State of the State address

Gov. Chris Sununu will give his State of the State address Thursday before a joint session of the New Hampshire Legislature.

NHPR's Josh Rogers says listeners should expect to hear a few things in Sununu's remarks:



Talk of the benefits of tax cuts, and the state of the economy and businesses under Sununu's leadership

Policies Sununu says has empowered individuals to make choices in their own lives — especially related to COVID and vaccine mandates.

"Strategic investments" and long-term spending projects, like the state's acquisition of Hampstead Hospital to expand much-needed mental health services.

What would you say the state of the state is in New Hampshire? Tell us on Instagram.

You can watch the State of the State here.