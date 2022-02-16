What you need to know ahead of this week's State of the State address
Gov. Chris Sununu will give his State of the State address Thursday before a joint session of the New Hampshire Legislature.
NHPR's Josh Rogers says listeners should expect to hear a few things in Sununu's remarks:
- Talk of the benefits of tax cuts, and the state of the economy and businesses under Sununu's leadership
- Policies Sununu says has empowered individuals to make choices in their own lives — especially related to COVID and vaccine mandates.
- "Strategic investments" and long-term spending projects, like the state's acquisition of Hampstead Hospital to expand much-needed mental health services.
What would you say the state of the state is in New Hampshire? Tell us on Instagram.
You can watch the State of the State here.