10 things to do in N.H. this weekend: A Christmas Carol, Holiday Pops, Sip & Shop
Shop, sip and sing your way through the weekend with our suggestions for 10 things to do.
- Thursday Sip & Shop weekly, Thursdays through Dec. 23 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., at Bookery Manchester. More info.
- UNH Puppetry Showcase on Thursday, Dec. 9 at 7 p.m., at the Paul Creative Arts Center on the University of New Hampshire Campus in Durham. More info.
See also: UNH Dance Showcase
- Symphony New Hampshire Holiday Concerts on Friday, Dec. 10 in Jaffrey, Saturday, Dec. 11 in Nashua and Sunday, Dec. 12 in Concord. More info.
See also: Lakes Region Symphony Orchestra Holiday Concerts
- Caroling in Keene on Saturday, Dec. 11 from 10 a.m. to midnight, in downtown Keene. More info.
- Wrong Brain Holidaze Bizaare on Saturday, Dec. 11 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Newmarket Millspace. More info.
- Manchester Choral Society Family Holiday Pops Concert on Sunday, Dec. 12 at Labelle Winery in Amherst and Sunday, Dec. 19, at Brookside Congregational Church in Manchester, at 3 p.m. More info.
- Merry Merry Canterbury on Dec. 11-12, Dec. 18-19 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., at Canterbury Shaker Village. More info.
- Black Violin: Give Thanks Holiday Tour on Sunday, Dec. 12 at 7 p.m., at the Capitol Center for the Arts in Concord. More info.
- Watch Single All The Way Streaming on Netflix (and set in Bridgewater, New Hampshire). More info.
See also: NPR’s 2021 holiday movie guide
- See A Christmas Carol at multiple locations throughout December, including the Palace Theater in Manchester, Colonial Theater in Laconia and Rochester Opera House.