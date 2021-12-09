© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

10 things to do in N.H. this weekend: A Christmas Carol, Holiday Pops, Sip & Shop

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Zoey Knox
Published December 9, 2021 at 11:07 AM EST
A photo of the Manchester Choral Society Holiday Concert
The Manchester Choral Society will play one of their Family Holiday Pops Concerts this weekend in Amherst.

Shop, sip and sing your way through the weekend with our suggestions for 10 things to do.

See what the weather has in store with the New Hampshire forecast. Sign up for The Weekender newsletter.

Manchester Choral Society Holiday Concert 2021
Manchester Choral Society
Black Violin Capitol Theater

  • Thursday Sip & Shop weekly, Thursdays through Dec. 23 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., at Bookery Manchester. More info.
  • UNH Puppetry Showcase on Thursday, Dec. 9 at 7 p.m., at the Paul Creative Arts Center on the University of New Hampshire Campus in Durham. More info.
    See also: UNH Dance Showcase
  • Symphony New Hampshire Holiday Concerts on Friday, Dec. 10 in Jaffrey, Saturday, Dec. 11 in Nashua and Sunday, Dec. 12 in Concord. More info.
    See also: Lakes Region Symphony Orchestra Holiday Concerts
  • Caroling in Keene on Saturday, Dec. 11 from 10 a.m. to midnight, in downtown Keene. More info.
  • Wrong Brain Holidaze Bizaare on Saturday, Dec. 11 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Newmarket Millspace. More info.
  • Manchester Choral Society Family Holiday Pops Concert on Sunday, Dec. 12 at Labelle Winery in Amherst and Sunday, Dec. 19, at Brookside Congregational Church in Manchester, at 3 p.m. More info.
  • Merry Merry Canterbury on Dec. 11-12, Dec. 18-19 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., at Canterbury Shaker Village. More info.
  • Black Violin: Give Thanks Holiday Tour on Sunday, Dec. 12 at 7 p.m., at the Capitol Center for the Arts in Concord. More info.
  • Watch Single All The Way Streaming on Netflix (and set in Bridgewater, New Hampshire). More info
    See also: NPR’s 2021 holiday movie guide
  • See A Christmas Carol at multiple locations throughout December, including the Palace Theater in Manchester, Colonial Theater in Laconia and Rochester Opera House.

NH News10 Things To DoLaconiaUNHNashua
Zoey Knox
Zoey Knox is NHPR's newsroom engagement producer. She has spent most of her radio years at college radio stations in Madison, WI (WSUM) and Seattle, WA (KXSU).
See stories by Zoey Knox