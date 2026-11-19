Boston’s famous Citgo sign will be reilluminated Thursday evening as the project to relocate the landmark 120 feet eastwards and 30 feet higher comes to an end.

The restoration project that cost Citgo $8 million and took 6 months of construction accomplishes two goals: maintaining the sign’s visibility as the surrounding skyline changes as well as providing general maintenance updates and modernizations.

“ Citgo is repositioning the sign to restore its historic view corridors while preserving its height, dimensions, color, and motion,” said Karl Schmidt, vice president of supply and marketing with Citgo Petroleum at a press conference held on a roof above Kenmore Square in May, the day that construction crews began dismantling the old sign by detaching an eleven foot letter T.

/ The Citgo sign in Kenmore Square on Oct. 6, 1976. (Photo by Joseph Runci/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

The red triangular logo has been in its current location since 1965. At least some version of the sign has been in the neighborhood since the 1940s. Its proximity to Fenway Park and frequent appearance on televised games has helped the sign become a recognizable Boston landmark to both national and international audiences.

Aside from a handful of brief periods when the sign went dark, such as the 1979 oil crisis and while the sign was converted from neon to LED in late 2004 to 2005, its iconic glow has been an enduring fixture of the neighborhood and people’s memories.

Pam Beale, president of the Kenmore Square Business Association and co‑owner of the pub Cornwall’s, recalled her first encounter with the sign, back when she first encountered the man she’d marry in 1967.

“ I actually met my husband when he was working in a nightclub in Kenmore Square right under the Citgo sign, very many years ago,” Beale shared.

“I have a terrible sense of direction,” she continued. “So he just said. ‘Yeah, just look up. You’ll see a big red triangle Citgo sign. You’ll know you’re in Kenmore Square when you get there. Then you have to look down to find me.”

A letter “C” from the original sign is now on display in Cornwall’s.

Crews from Suffolk Construction worked throughout the summer to break down the old sign and build out the new one.

Crew member John Coyne described being atop the sign, taking in the view of the sunrise before the work day begins. “You’ve got everything you could imagine right here in your view every morning,” he said, listing landmarks in all directions towards Boston and Cambridge.

Coyne is one of the old timers on the team. He worked on the sign back in the ‘90s when it was lit entirely with neon and shared some of the differences between working on the sign then and now.

“ To be honest with you, it was the safety factors,” he said. “Because back then we didn’t wear belts, we didn’t wear lanyards.” They sat in bosun’s chairs, planks of wood with rope, almost like a swing. The other difference is now the sign has a new structure, entirely made of steel.

“The old one was old rusted iron, and it had wooden planks. Some were there, some weren’t,” he said. “ If you were here for the take down, you would’ve seen there was a lot of rot and stuff that got taken away besides the sign part coming down.”

/ Signman John Coyne climbs into the Citgo sign as the renovation of the sign is nearing completion. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

The work is expected to leave the sign in good enough condition to keep it lighting up the Boston skyline for generations.

Shaydon Smith of Suffolk Construction shared that he signed his family’s names on the sign so his children can grow up looking up and knowing that their name is up there. “ When we topped the steel off, the iron workers, they all signed the last piece of steel,” he said. “Because of the pride that comes with working on a project like this. It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity.”

Citgo made the investment in part to support its advertising. Schmidt said the company also recognizes that the sign means something to the Boston community.

“It’s a big deal, right? And we understand that,” he said. “We understand that it’s much bigger to people who live in Boston or Massachusetts, more so than it was to, say, Citgo.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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