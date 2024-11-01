What you can expect from NHPR on election night (and beyond)

As voters in New Hampshire and across the nation head to the polls on November 5, NHPR and NPR are committed to delivering comprehensive coverage focusing on both Presidential and local New Hampshire races.

As we cover this pivotal moment in our democracy, we invite you to stay informed and engaged. Your vote matters, and NHPR is here to ensure you have the information you need to make your voice heard. There’s still time to take NHPR’s Election 2024 Survey !

“NHPR's newsroom believes it’s crucial to deliver news that audiences can actually use,” said NHPR News Director, Dan Barrick. “We really try to focus on covering the issues that impact our local communities, prioritizing journalism that transcends the horse race of local and national campaigns. Our team of local journalists have also worked hard to ensure that all major candidates running for CD1, CD2, and the governor’s race were interviewed multiple times, giving our listeners a clear and comprehensive picture of where each stands on housing, reproductive rights, and the cost of living -- and how their decisions will affect our lives.”

Whether on-air , online , or through our locally produced podcasts, Civics 101 and Document , NHPR’s election-related reporting seeks to provide clarity and transparency during fast-moving and uncertain times.

Here’s a roadmap of all that NHPR has to offer you before, during and after the 2024 Election:

Before you head to the polls on Tuesday

Listen back to Conversations with the Candidates , and watch NHPR’s 2024 Candidate Forums highlighting gubernatorial and congressional races. See a side by side comparison of Where They Stand: Candidates for NH Governor, CD1 & CD2 . Also, have you ever wondered how NHPR decides when to publish election results? Read more about how the Associated Press calls an election .

On Election Day, Tues., Nov. 5

Listen to NHPR live throughout the day on Nov. 5 for the following programs:

Morning Edition (5 a.m. - 10 a.m.)

Tune in for live updates from NHPR and NPR reporters as voters here in New Hampshire and across the country head to the polls. Expect to hear from a multitude of voices providing insights into local and national races, ballot measures, and key voter demographics.

Midday Updates (12 p.m. - 7 p.m.)

Join us for live newscasts from NHPR and NPR as we hear from poll workers and check in within voters. We’ll be checking in at the beginning of each hour with local and national news headlines from 12 p.m. until 7 p.m.

All Things Considered & Marketplace (4 p.m. - 8 p.m.)

Our comprehensive afternoon coverage will begin at 4 p.m. with All Things Considered. Marketplace airs from 6:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. NHPR will return to All Things Considered at 7:00 p.m. for a special bonus hour preceding special election coverage beginning at 8:00 p.m.

Emily Quirk Anna Brown and Julia Furukawa in NHPR's studio on Sept. 10 2024

Live Election Night Special Coverage (8 p.m. - 11 p.m.)

From New Hampshire, election night coverage will take place from the NHPR studios. Tune in to hear from NHPR journalists posted around the state, reporting in from candidates’ headquarters and polling sites. NHPR’s Julia Furukawa will host coverage that evening; she’ll be joined in-studio for analysis from Dante Scala, professor of political science at the University of New Hampshire and Anna Brown, executive director of Citizens Count.

Nationally, NPR reporters will be contributing reports of the election from the presidential swing states: Don Gonyea in Michigan, Hansi Lo Wang in Pennsylvania, Ben Giles and Ximena Bustillo in Arizona, Ashley Lopez in Nevada, Stephen Fowler in Georgia and Member station reporters in Wisconsin and North Carolina.

Live Election Night Coverage continued (11 p.m. - 5 a.m.)

The BBC’s overnight US election TV results program will be broadcast from Washington DC – anchored by US Chief Presenters Caitríona Perry and Sumi Somaskanda.

Visit NHPR.org throughout the day and after the polls close. Our live blog will share breaking news, election results, exit polling and scenes from voting around New Hampshire collected by our team of reporters around the state. You’ll find a live elections results map showing election results by state and key counties.

After Election Day:

Morning Edition, Wed., Nov. 6 (5 a.m. - 10 a.m.)

Tune in first thing for the latest election updates from NHPR’s Rick Ganley. Our coverage will focus on results that have been verified by the AP, both locally and nationally.

NHPR and NPR are committed to providing accurate information and will not speculate on outcomes until they are officially confirmed. It’s important to note that it may take several days or even longer to finalize results. Election processes, including counting mail-in ballots and managing recounts in tight races, can extend the timeline for official announcements.

NHPR will help you make sense of the results, no matter how long it takes. For now, NHPR’s Todd Bookman has this explainer on what happens to your ballot after you vote in New Hampshire . We will also continue to bring you the best of NPR's national coverage, like this explainer: The race is so close. Here's what happens if there's a 269-269 Electoral College tie.

Voter Resources:

Quick links: Find your polling place | Look up a sample ballot | Check your voter registration status | Track your absentee ballot | Voter information in Spanish, French and Mandarin | Voter registration rules | Voter ID rules | NH Elections Results | Conversations with the Candidates | NHPR’s Election Toolkit from Civics 101

Voter Resources for Spanish Speakers:

Quick Links: Elecciones 2024: Ya Es Tiempo| Guía de las elecciones 2024