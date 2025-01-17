LISTEN/WATCH: Trump Inauguration

On Monday, Jan. 20, the 60th Inaugural Ceremonies will take place as Donald Trump is sworn in as the nation's 47th President.

Join NHPR and NPR for live special coverage beginning at 11 a.m. and ending at approximately 2 p.m. Listen on your radio, through NHPR's mobile app, or by asking your smart speaker to play NHPR.

Due to a frigid weather forecast, President-elect Trump’s inauguration ceremony will be held inside the Capitol rotunda.

Our coverage will be hosted by Michel Martin and Steve Inskeep. Also joining our coverage will be National Political Correspondent Mara Liasson, White House Correspondent Tamara Keith, and Political Correspondent Susan Davis.