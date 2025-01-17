© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
‘Leave space’ in your driveway and donate your unwanted vehicle today!
Program Alerts
Updates about new and special programming and changes to NHPR's program schedule.

LISTEN/WATCH: Trump Inauguration

New Hampshire Public Radio | By NHPR Staff
Published January 17, 2025 at 3:51 PM EST
The U.S. Capitol, shown here in April 2024. Zoey Knox photo.
Zoey Knox
/
NHPR
President Trump's inauguration will be moved indoors at the U.S. Capitol, shown here in April 2024, due to cold weather. (Zoey Knox photo / NHPR).

On Monday, Jan. 20, the 60th Inaugural Ceremonies will take place as Donald Trump is sworn in as the nation's 47th President.

Join NHPR and NPR for live special coverage beginning at 11 a.m. and ending at approximately 2 p.m. Listen on your radio, through NHPR's mobile app, or by asking your smart speaker to play NHPR.

Due to a frigid weather forecast, President-elect Trump’s inauguration ceremony will be held inside the Capitol rotunda.

Our coverage will be hosted by Michel Martin and Steve Inskeep. Also joining our coverage will be National Political Correspondent Mara Liasson, White House Correspondent Tamara Keith, and Political Correspondent Susan Davis.

The Primarily Politics newsletter: From the ballot box to your inbox!

* indicates required
Tags
National Elections 2024Donald Trump
NHPR Staff
See stories by NHPR Staff
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.