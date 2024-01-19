© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News Recap live from the Tilt'n Diner: What we're hearing from voters ahead 2024 presidential primary

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Jackie Harris,
Rick Ganley
Published January 19, 2024 at 3:09 PM EST
Citizens Count's Anna Brown and NHPR's Josh Rogers discuss the latest updates from the campaign trail at the Tilt'n Diner.
Laconia Daily Sun reporter Adam Drapcho and NHPR's Josh Rogers on the NH News Recap at the Tilt'n Diner.
Voters across New Hampshire will head to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots in the state's presidential primary.

In this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap, we hear from Lakes Region voters about their top issues ahead of the election. We also discuss the latest updates from the campaign trail.

Guests:

  • Adam Drapcho, Laconia Daily Sun
  • Josh Rogers, NHPR
  • Anna Brown, Citizen’s Count

Other New Hampshire Primary news: 

In NH primary's waning days, voters size up the field. Not everyone likes what they see.

With less than a week until Primary Day, many voters say they're committed to a candidate. Plenty of others, however, say they're feeling more anxiety and apathy than passion.

In NH, the opioid crisis hasn’t faded. But its role in the primary campaign has.

Ahead of the 2016 primary, candidates from both parties made a point of talking about addiction. This year, Republicans are largely tying the issue to China and the southern border.

NH's shifting population could shake up the presidential primary, a new analysis finds

Researchers from the University of New Hampshire say more than 200,000 new voters could be heading to the polls.

Biden supporters want NH Democrats to write-in Biden. How did that go for LBJ?

Biden’s supporters are launching a write-in campaign encouraging Granite Staters to still choose him as their nominee since he won't be on the ballot. In 1968, Democrats also ran a write-in campaign for then-President Lyndon B. Johnson.
