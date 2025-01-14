© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

LISTEN: Biden to give farewell address from Oval Office

New Hampshire Public Radio | By NHPR Staff
Published January 14, 2025 at 1:56 PM EST
Emily Quirk

President Joe Biden will be delivering his farewell address to the nation on Wednesday, Jan. 15, five days before President-elect Donald Trump is sworn in.

Join NHPR and NPR for live special coverage beginning at 8 p.m. on your radio, through NHPR’s mobile app, or just ask your smart speaker to play NHPR.

Although the White House has not revealed the details of the address, it will mark Biden’s first public appearance at the Resolute Desk since announcing his decision to withdraw from the 2024 presidential race.

On Monday, Jan. 20 NHPR and NPR will also carry live special coverage of President-elect Trumps 's inauguration beginning at 11 a.m.

We expect to include President-elect Trump’s arrival at the Capitol, his swearing-in, his speech, and President Biden’s departure to Joint Base Andrews.

