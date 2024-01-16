NHPR to explore NH Presidential Primary issues during live broadcast from the Tilt’n Diner

Join NHPR’s Rick Ganley and Julia Furukawa for a special live broadcast of Morning Edition and All Things Considered at The Tilt’n Diner on Friday, Jan. 19. With the New Hampshire Presidential Primary just days away on Jan. 23, NHPR is speaking with Lakes Region voters about the issues that matter to them – like housing, extremism, and the cost of living.

Inside the Tilt'n Diner

The morning will also feature a live taping of the NH News Recap at 7:45 a.m. and again at 9:45 a.m., which will feature reporters discussing the latest political news in the final days before the election. Morning Edition airs weekdays from 5 to 10 a.m., and All Things Considered airs weekdays from 4 to 6:30 p.m.

This is just one piece of NHPR's efforts to inform and engage voters this primary election season. NHPR is also airing the latest from the campaign trail daily, offering voter resources, and will host special live coverage on NH Primary Night, Jan. 23, beginning at 8 p.m.

