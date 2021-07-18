-
A Vermont company is getting more than $5 million for a New Hampshire-based project examining the effects of extreme cold on different kinds of roadways…
Tuesday night’s cold snap filled many of New Hampshire’s homeless shelters, and some had to turn people away.Hundred Nights in Keene had just opened the…
Last week's cold snap gives way to much milder temperatures this week.Climate scientists say it’s all part of a warming trend in New Hampshire – where…
New Hampshire winters are cold but that doesn't mean you have to be. Granite Staters face unique problems in heating their homes: some of the nation's…
You’re cold and you want to fix that. But there are a whole lot of options and a pretty big price tag with each of those options.The phrase “energy…
New England's electric grid operator says the region should have enough fuel to get through the winter, even if the weather gets colder than expected.But…
New Hampshire residents who fall behind on their gas and electric bills have some protection now that winter weather has set in.During cold-weather…
The nonprofit that runs New England's electric grid says it will need more fuel and flexibility in the coming years to keep the lights on without prices…
Firefighters and emergency management directors around New Hampshire are urging Granite Staters to take home-heating precautions while dealing with frozen…
As the record cold continues, programs in New Hampshire that help people pay their heating bills are seeing more demand.In Sullivan and Cheshire counties,…