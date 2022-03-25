© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Environment
Outside/In

Outside/In: You can't get further outdoors than space

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Felix Poon,
Outside/In
Published March 25, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT
1 of 5  — 50410171581_861b32ea87_k.jpg
Antares Rocket Launch Oct. 2, 2020
Credit: NASA/Patrick Black
2 of 5  — 1024px-The_Sounds_of_Earth_Record_Cover_-_GPN-2000-001978.jpg
The cover of The Golden Record, launched with the Voyager spacecraft in 1977. It includes recordings of sounds of Earth and instructions for use, should alien life find it.
NASA/JPL
3 of 5  — Green_Bank_100m_diameter_Radio_Telescope.jpg
The Green Bank telescope in the Allegheny Mountains in West Virginia. It is one of the radio telescopes used by the Breakthrough Listen project to search for alien communications.
NRAO/AUI
4 of 5  — A trail of smoke from the 2013 Chelyabinsk meteor
A trail of smoke from the 2013 Chelyabinsk meteor
Nikita Plekhanov - http://gallery.ru/watch?ph=z6Q-ewl8g
5 of 5  — Impact Earth screenshot
A screenshot of what might happen if just one 2km comet chunk hit the planet - from Impact Earth (https://impact.ese.ic.ac.uk/)

In this Outside/In episode, we tackle the final frontier of the outdoors: space! From rocket particles to ominous theories about what might happen if we ever make contact with aliens, we’re launching into uncharted territory to answer your questions about outer space.

And speaking of uncharted territory, we’re kicking this episode off with a very important introduction: our new host Nate Hegyi is picking up the mic for the first time.

Question 1: How do I become a backyard astronomer? Here are seven tips for getting started. 

Question 2: How sustainable is space travel? 

Question 3: What is the ‘Dark Forest’ theory?

Question 4: Would the hare-brained scheme from 'Don't Look Up' actually work?

Do you have a question about the natural world? Submit it to the Outside/Inbox! Send a voice memo to outsidein@nhpr.org or call our hotline: 1-844-GO-OTTER (844-466-8837). Don’t forget to leave a number so we can call you back.

Featuring: Susan Rolke, Jennifer Willis, Martin Ross, Jonathan Yaney, and Amy Mainzer.

Tags

Environment SpaceAstronomysustainabilityrocketsMoviesaliens
Felix Poon
Felix Poon first came to NHPR in 2020 as an intern, producing episodes for Outside/In, Civics 101, and The Second Greatest Show on Earth. He went to work for Gimlet Media’s How to Save a Planet before returning in 2021 as a producer for Outside/In. Felix’s Outside/In episode Ginkgo Love was featured on Spotify's Best Podcasts of 2020.
See stories by Felix Poon
Outside/In
Outside/In is NHPR's podcast about the natural world and how we use it. Click here for podcast episodes and more.
See stories by Outside/In

