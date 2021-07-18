-
Phosphine, a toxic gas commonly produced by organic life forms, was recently discovered in the Venusian atmosphere. The Sky Crew returns to discuss how it…
Our Sky Crew returns to discuss missions to Mars in 2020 as well as new evidence of the building blocks for life elsewhere, not just on far off…
Sky Crew: The Universe ExpandsSpace scientists are still celebrating the first picture ever of a black hole. The image was taken by ten telescopes on four continents working in concert…
October 1, 2018, marked the 60th anniversary of NASA. It’s formation was prompted in part by the Soviet Union’s launch of Sputnik, the world’s first…
New Englanders can get a closer view of stars this weekend at the University of New Hampshire. UNH is expecting clear skies for its annual Fall Astronomy…
Gravitational waves from two colliding neutron stars 130 million million light-years away were detected recently, and this cosmic event has sparked an…
The eclipse is coming, and eclipse enthusiasts have been planning their viewing parties for months now, but they recieved troubling news over the weekend.…
We get a preview of this month's total solar eclipse with a team of N.H. astronomers. Although New Hampshire won't be in the "zone of totality," find out…
It’s spring picks week here on Word of Mouth. The crew—plus a special guest—have tilled the audio soil, and handpicked a beautiful bouquet of stories that…
Last month, NASA announced the discovery of a seven-planet system called TRAPPIST-1, just 39 light-years from our Sun. The Sky Guys will discuss why this…