Dover council denounces 'unconstitutional' attempts to ban books from libraries

This story was originally published by Seacoastonline. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

As challenges against books are rising, the Dover City Council is condemning any attempts at “unconstitutional” book censorship at Dover's public and school libraries.

A resolution denouncing attempts to censor optional Dover library reading materials was passed by the City Council on June 14. There have been several recent requests for school leaders to reconsider books offered to Dover students.

The resolution, co-sponsored by City Councilors Robert Hinkel and Deborah Thibodeaux, states in part that “censorship of ideas on the basis of partisan, political or ideological beliefs is antidemocratic, unconstitutional, and denounced in the City of Dover.”

“The books that they are trying to ban also take the opinion that one person or one group of people should arbitrate for everyone in the city what is to be done,” Thibodeaux said.

