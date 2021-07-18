-
During our reporting, some conversations don't make the final cut because they don't quite fit the subject at hand – but it's often the meandering moment…
-
In the new novel by Sue Halpern, a young woman named Sunny gets busted for stealing a dictionary and a judge sentences her to work as a volunteer at a…
-
Piano lessons are often a great way for children to get introduced to music – but what about taking a piano apart?That’s exactly what children at the…
-
We look at how digital technology is challenging public libraries to redefine their role in the 21st century. While many still enjoy borrowing books,…
-
Van McLeod, Commissioner of the New Hampshire Department of Cultural Resources, died Monday morning.He was commissioner for 24 years. McLeod oversaw the…
-
Homegrown terrorism, gun violence, Zika - there's plenty of real stuff to get freaked out about. So can America be 100% safe? No, says a security expert…
-
Whether it's a visit to the Red Arrow in Manchester, the Dairy Twirl in Lebanon, or Howard's up in Colebrook, you cannot campaign for President in New…
-
College Scorecard (9:00):Two years ago, President Obama announced plans for rating colleges and universities, so students would know whether they were…
-
We’ve long heard that print media is going the way of the dodo bird. So, how are public libraries adapting to the changing nature of books? Some are…
-
We're checking in booksellers and a librarian for their picks of what to read this summer.Guests:Dan Chartrand - owner of Water Street Bookstore in…