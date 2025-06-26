‘We’re not Nazi Germany': Protestors call on Ayotte to veto book ban bill

A bill that would ban some books and materials available in New Hampshire schools drew more than 50 protestors to the door of Gov. Kelly Ayotte’s office Thursday. They demanded she veto the legislation if it reaches her desk.

Joanne Casino, of Concord, was holding a copy of Maya Angelou’s “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings,” a book has been banned in some states for its portrayal of childhood sexual abuse and racism. Casino said she’s worried the bill headed to Ayotte could ban books in New Hampshire schools that address difficult topics.

“I do remember reading Huckleberry Finn to my daughter when she was in third grade, which has the big, bad N-word in it,” Casino said. “And we talked about it. And she had value from understanding what that word is and why we don't use it.”

The legislation, House Bill 324 , would prohibit schools from having materials that depict nudity, sexual conduct, and other content that is “obscene” or intended to arouse sexual desire. The bill would also require schools to adopt a policy allowing parents to request materials be removed.

Janet Kibbee, of Penacook, was holding Judy Blume’s "Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret,” which has been challenged in some states for its discussion of puberty, menstruation and religion.

“I'm here because I just think we're not Nazi Germany,” she said. “We're New Hampshire, and we should be allowed to read any book we want.”

The bill has passed both chambers of the state Legislature. Ayotte’s spokesperson did not respond when asked if the governor would sign the bill.