Give Back NH: Pembroke Town Library

In this special summer series from Give Back NH, we explore how local libraries across New Hampshire strengthen communities, support lifelong learning, and build trust—through the people, programs, and stories that make them essential.

Located on Route 3 next to the Town Hall, Pembroke Town Library sits just steps from the First Congregational Church and Pembroke Academy. On a warm Friday in early August, the library was anything but quiet. Instead of hushed aisles and a few patrons escaping the heat, the space was buzzing with activity—young kids wrapping up a Pokémon Club while others eagerly launched into a scavenger hunt.

Learn more about Pembroke Library and their program offerings, here.

Emily Quirk The Pembroke Town Library, the town’s first tax-supported public library, was born when the New Hampshire legislature passed some of the nation’s most progressive library laws in the 1890’s.

This transcript has been lightly edited for clarity.

Pauline Belleville: I've been going to the library since I was five years old. I have always had a library card. I have always check books out of the library.

Pauline has been a patron here for many years. But more recently, and much to her great delight, she is now an employee.

Belleville: I do everything. Anything that they need us to do— is it's a good place to work. It's a nice group. And, um, look at all the books!

Ryan O'Hora, serves as director for Pembroke Town Library. Along with Pauline, who oversees adult clubs. Ryan oversees much of the children's programing that includes Pokémon Club and summer reading raffles.

O'Hora: Some of my favorite things to do in the summertime is the prizes for summer reading, and I think that some people are like, 'oh, you shouldn't give prizes', but I think it's so fun and the kids love it. And so I think as adults we could see, you know, like an imaginary goal, but definitely for kids, they love to see like, 'oh, I'm gonna get that soccer ball and I'm gonna put all the tickets in'.

Maddox is here at the library this afternoon. He's here today with his older sister, Callie, and his mom, Renee.

Emily Quirk In addition to its adult programming, Pembroke Library offers an array of activities for children through the summer and school year.

Maddox: And so every time you read a book, you get to check off one square of, like, a game board, and every square and one square equals one ticket.

Renee: Callie is an avid reader, so we come all the time to check out books as she reads through different children's series. And we take advantage of the clubs. My son Maddox is currently doing their Pokémon club on Friday afternoons, and it's just a great time to fill some voids, especially during the summer.

Belleville: Libraries are part of the fabric of your life, whether you know it or not. There's always a school library. You always have to get books in some form. As a child, as an adult, as a college student, whatever. Um, I can't imagine a world without a library. Please don't make me!