-
Jessica Parratto was born and raised in Dover. Now she's competing as a synchronized diver at the Tokyo Olympics.
-
For most of the past year, COVID-driven closures at New Hampshire senior centers left community members cut off from the activities those centers typically provide. Now that the centers are reopening, seniors are eager to make up for lost time.
-
From Dover, New Hampshire to Rochester, Massachusetts, meet the Olympians from New England who are representing the United States at the games in Tokyo.
-
Restaurant-goers are encouraged to visit their favorite spots in Dover, N.H. after this weekend marked the start of its annual restaurant week. Local…
-
La librería de la ciudad de Manchester está abierta como una estación de enfriamiento para la ciudad esta semana.Credit Jane Vaughan / NHPREdit |…
-
As Juneteenth celebrations get underway this weekend, a special tribute is planned to honor the career of Dover native Nellie Brown Mitchell. She was born…
-
A continuación, lee las noticias del martes 15 de junio.También puedes escuchar las noticias haciendo click en el audio. Una nota: Lo escrito es nuestro…
-
There are only a few occasions when someone needs to rent a tuxedo, and most of those special events — proms and weddings — were cancelled last year. For…
-
With another drought developing in much of the state as of this Earth Day, Gov. Chris Sununu is urging affected residents to take advantage of an…
-
New runoff controls are coming to Great Bay after three adjacent cities reached an agreement with the Conservation Law Foundation to avert an appeal of a…