© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.jpg
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Make a gift to NHPR and have a Valentine's message to a loved one read on air!
Education
You make our reporting better.

The Big Question: What do you wish you’d learned more about in school?

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Julia Furukawa,
Peter Biello
Published February 2, 2022 at 3:01 PM EST
Classroom.jpg
File Photo, NHPR
/

As bills make their way through the State House this legislative session, politicians, parents and students are invested in what New Hampshire students should be learning in school.

One bill would require teaching about the concept of consent, and another that would mandate teaching about labor history. A 2021 law now prohibits public schools and institutions from teaching that any group is inherently racist, superior or inferior to another group, which has caused confusion among New Hampshire teachers about what subjects may be considered off limits.

But what do you think should be taught in school?

Maybe you wish you’d learned more about personal finance in high school. Maybe you feel the American history you were taught came from a limited perspective. Maybe you feel like you missed out on other skills that would’ve been helpful for higher education or the workforce.

So, this month’s Big Question is: “What topics or skills do you wish you’d learned more about in school, and why?”

Find the stories from last month’s Big Question about abortion rights here.

Here’s how to send us your thoughts:

  • Download the NHPR app by searching “NHPR” on the Apple App Store for iPhones or iPads, or the Google Play Store for Androids.
  • Open the app and go to the menu using the button with three lines in the top left corner.
  • Select “Talk to Us.”
  • Press the microphone button, and talk away.
  • Click the blue “SEND” button to draft an email
  • Send your voice straight to our inboxes.
Steps to take in the NHPR app to submit an answer for The Big Question

Tags

EducationThe Big QuestionEducation
Julia Furukawa
Julia Furukawa joined the NHPR team in 2021 as a fellow producing All Things Considered after working as a reporter and editor for The Paris News in Texas and a freelancer for KNKX Public Radio in Seattle.
See stories by Julia Furukawa
Peter Biello
Peter Biello is the host of All Things Considered and Writers on a New England Stage at New Hampshire Public Radio. He has served as a producer/announcer/host of Weekend Edition Saturday at Vermont Public Radio and as a reporter/host of Morning Edition at WHQR in Wilmington, North Carolina.
See stories by Peter Biello
Related Content