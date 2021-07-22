What New State Guidance Does — And Doesn't — Prohibit in N.H. Schools

Folded into the state’s biennial budget this year is a law that restricts how educators in New Hampshire can teach about topics like racism and sexism.

The law is part of a national push by Conservatives to combat what they say are ‘divisive concepts’ being taught in public schools. But many districts say it’s confusing and will discourage important classroom discussions.

Yesterday, the state issued guidance on what this law means in practice.

Read more about what's in the guidance here.

Find the state's guidance for schools here and find the state's guidance for public employers and government programs here.