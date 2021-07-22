© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.jpg
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support NHPR with your monthly gift and become a sustaining member today!
Education

What New State Guidance Does — And Doesn't — Prohibit in N.H. Schools

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Sarah Gibson
Published July 22, 2021 at 5:03 PM EDT
School bus pulled up to the curb
Sarah Gibson
/
NHPR
Some teachers say even after the guidance, they still don't know what kinds of classroom discussions expose them to a potential lawsuit.

Folded into the state’s biennial budget this year is a law that restricts how educators in New Hampshire can teach about topics like racism and sexism.

The law is part of a national push by Conservatives to combat what they say are ‘divisive concepts’ being taught in public schools. But many districts say it’s confusing and will discourage important classroom discussions.

Yesterday, the state issued guidance on what this law means in practice.

Read more about what's in the guidance here.

Find the state's guidance for schools here and find the state's guidance for public employers and government programs here.

Tags

EducationEducationSchoolRaceNH Politics
Sarah Gibson
Sarah Gibson joined NHPR's newsroom in 2018. She reports on education and demographics.
See stories by Sarah Gibson
Related Content