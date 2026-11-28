Walk through more than 50,000 holiday lights at Winterlight, a free, family friendly event at Desert of Maine Campground in Freeport. Warm up by the fires with hot cocoa, coffee and roasted marshmallows, and take a family photo in front of a giant Christmas present. Winterlight runs Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights from December 4, 2026 through January 2, 2027, 4pm to 8pm. There is no admission charge. The event raises money for neighbors in need: we suggest a donation of $10 per person to Freeport Community Services' heating assistance fund, and visitors can also bring food for the Freeport Community Services pantry or winter clothing for Maine Needs. Parking is limited, so please reserve a free 30-minute arrival time at stay.desertofmaine.com/winterlight.