Winter Youth Shred Program (WYSP) – Granite Gorge Mountain Park

After-school ski and snowboard lessons for ages 5–18 · Registration now open

Granite Gorge Mountain Park in Keene, NH, is now accepting registrations for its Winter Youth Shred Program (WYSP), a weekly after-school lesson program for young skiers and snowboarders. The program welcomes all ability levels, from first-time beginners to experienced riders ready to build skills in the terrain park.

Each participant is placed in one weekly time slot and attends the same day and time throughout the program. That consistency helps kids build skills week over week and makes scheduling easier for families.

Program dates: January 4 – February 19, 2027

Weekly time slots

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday or Friday: 4:00, 5:15 or 6:30 PM. Seven 1-hour lessons.

Thursday: 3:45 or 5:00 PM. Six 70-minute lessons (no class February 4).

Questions: Contact the Granite Gorge Shred School at shredschool@granitegorge.com

Space in each time slot is limited, so families are encouraged to register early to secure their preferred day and time.

Pricing Details:

Lift ticket + lesson: $369 Monday–Thursday, $390 Friday

Lift ticket + lesson + rental equipment: $459 Monday–Thursday, $490 Friday

Season pass holders (lesson only): $199 Monday–Thursday, $210 Friday