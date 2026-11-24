Come to the Animal Rescue League of New Hampshire for a special Winter Storytime and Seasonal Craft on Wednesday, December 9th, 2026 from 10AM-11AM.

Storytime is designed to be an age-appropriate event for our youngest visitors (age 0-5 years old). It is an event that begins to foster a sense of responsibility and compassion!

Storytime is a walk-in or pre-register event. Proceeds directly benefit the animals and help us continue to offer fun and educational programs.

Afterward, families are welcome to visit our adoption center to look at the many shelter residents!