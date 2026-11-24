The Northern Forest Center will be hosting a free webinar — Looking Back, Looking Forward: Market Trends Shaping the Northeast Forest Products Industry — at noon on Tuesday, Dec. 15.

Northern Forest Center Vice President Joe Short will moderate a data-driven discussion of wood fiber production, market needs, and economic impact across the United States and in the greater Northern Forest region with panelists Roy Anderson, vice president of business development & senior consultant, The Beck Group, and Sean Mahoney, forest products program manager, Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation & Northeast-Midwest State Foresters Alliance.

Looking Back, Looking Forward: Market Trends Shaping the Northeast Forest Products Industry is part of the Center's Building the New Forest Future webinar series that amplifies stories, practices, and lessons from community development, sustainable tourism, and rural economy in the Northern Forest.

About the Northern Forest Center: The Northern Forest Center is a nonprofit innovation and investment partner working across Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, and New York. Rooted in community, forest stewardship, and economic development, we are the only nonprofit delivering integrated, cross-state solutions in our region to help rural places and people thrive.

