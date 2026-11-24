Get ready for a little Christmas magic, a whole lot of laughter, and some holiday mischief! 🎄☕🚂

Mrs. Claus and Tinker the Elf are BACK at Newmarket Millspace, and this year they're bringing even MORE shenanigans aboard The Hot Chocolate Express!

Join us for a festive holiday adventure filled with silly surprises, elf-sized antics, Christmas cheer, dancing, and plenty of hot chocolate magic!

Bring the little ones, bring your holiday spirit, and get ready for a morning of laughter, music, imagination, and Christmas fun.

🎅 Designed for children ages 8 and under

Donations only – NO ENTRY FEE!

All proceeds will be donated to FuRRR Feline Rescue

Saturday, December 19, 2026

1:00 PM

All aboard The Hot Chocolate Express! ❤️

We can't wait to make a little more Christmas magic with you!