A quieter visit with Santa for children with autism and other sensory needs, and their families, on Sunday, December 6, 9 am to 10:30 am, at Mall of New Hampshire in Manchester. It is run by the mall’s Santa photo company, Cherry Hill Programs, whose name for these visits is Santa Cares. This mall calls it Caring Santa.

The organizer says most of these visits happen outside the mall’s normal shopping hours with the lighting and music turned down, that families register ahead so the number of guests stays small, and that booking costs nothing and buying photos is optional.

The day, hours, address, where Santa sits and the booking link for this mall are on one page: https://autismcertified.org/sensory-friendly-santa/new-hampshire/mall-of-new-hampshire

Two other New Hampshire malls hold one the same morning: Pheasant Lane Mall in Nashua, 9:30 am to 10:30 am, and The Mall at Rockingham Park in Salem, 8:30 am to 10:30 am. All three are on the New Hampshire list: https://autismcertified.org/sensory-friendly-santa/new-hampshire

Listed by AutismCertified, a free guide to sensory-friendly places and events. We don’t run this event.