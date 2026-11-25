Lunar New Year Celebration
Lunar New Year Celebration
Celebrate the Year of the Goat! Enjoy artmaking activities and a curated reading nook or join a special tour of the exhibition "Asian Art at Dartmouth." This is a free, drop-in program for all ages and visitors. Tour capacity is limited. Refreshments and snacks will be served. No registration required.
Hood Museum of Art, Dartmouth College
Free and open to all
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 6 Feb 2027
Event Supported By
Hood Museum of Art, Dartmouth College
603-646-2808
hood.museum@dartmouth.edu
Hood Museum of Art, Dartmouth College
6 East Wheelock StreetHanover, New Hampshire 03755
603-646-2808
hood.museum@dartmouth.edu