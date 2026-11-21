The most hilarious and bawdy competition of slideshow-based improv is back!

Join hosts Elizabeth Cardine and Mike Giacomo as they roast and toast local presenters who will improvise completely-made-up presentations in styles like "wedding toast," "true crime podcast," or "mansplaining." They'll use the deviously random slides provided by the Let it Slide team. Audience members will vote with their pockets to reward the most impressive (or most impressively bad) presenters, all competing for the Let it Slide Trophy!

Nova Arts provides the stage, the bar, and the ambiance- tailgating welcome! BYO Food!