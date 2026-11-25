KEARSARGE COMMUNITY BAND'S ANNUAL WINTER BAND CONCERT w/ KEARSARGE SCHOOL DISTRICT CHOIR
KEARSARGE COMMUNITY BAND'S ANNUAL WINTER BAND CONCERT w/ KEARSARGE SCHOOL DISTRICT CHOIR
Come celebrate community, family and the holiday season with wonderful musical selections presented by the Kearsarge Community Band and Kearsarge School District Choir
Kearsarge Regional High School
Concert is free but donations happily accepted.
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 12 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Kearsarge Community Band
bandmgrkcb@gmail.com
Kearsarge Regional High School
457 North Rd.North Sutton, New Hampshire 03260