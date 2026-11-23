All aboard for a magical evening at Stonewall Farm! While parents enjoy some holiday shopping, a date night, or a little time to themselves, kids are invited to join us for a special Polar Express-themed evening at the farm.

We'll spend time playing outside on the playground, creating a festive holiday craft, and settling in for a cozy showing of The Polar Express. We'll enjoy pizza for dinner, popcorn for the movie, and hot cocoa to make the evening extra special!

Kids are welcome to wear their favorite pajamas and should bring a sleeping bag or blanket to snuggle up with during the movie. We'll also have alternative activities available for kids who need a little movement and aren't quite ready to sit through the whole movie.

Event Details

Saturday, December 12

3:00–8:00 PM

Ages 4–13

$40 per child / $70 for two siblings

Pizza dinner, popcorn, hot cocoa, and a holiday craft included!

Flexible Drop-Off

Parents are welcome to drop off and pick up their children anytime between 3:00 and 8:00 PM. Whether you need an hour or the full evening to tackle holiday shopping, enjoy a date night, or simply take a little time for yourself, we've got the kids covered!

No advance registration required! Walk-ins are welcome, though advance registration is encouraged to help us plan. The registration fee is the same regardless of how long your child attends: $40 per child or $70 for two siblings.

All children must be checked in by a parent or guardian, and required health paperwork must be completed before they can participate. Please allow approximately 15 minutes for check-in and paperwork.

What to Bring & Know Before You Go

Dress appropriately for outdoor playground time, including warm layers, coats, hats, and mittens.

Bring a sleeping bag or blanket to get cozy during the movie.

Pajamas are encouraged!

Children must be fully potty trained. Staff are unable to assist with changing soiled clothing.

A health form will be emailed to families after registration. You may email the completed form back ahead of time or bring it with you to the event.

Drop-Off & Check-In

Please plan to allow 15 minutes at drop-off for paperwork review and any follow-up health questions with our staff. If you are arriving right at the start of the event, please plan to arrive at 2:45 PM.

All staff members are background-checked, and at least one staff member with current CPR and First Aid certification will be on-site throughout the program.

We can't wait to share a little holiday magic with your kids while you enjoy some time for yourself!

Walk-ins welcome! Advance registration encouraged.

Register today: https://www.ticketsignup.io/w/StonewallFarm