Some New Hampshire businesses are still struggling to find enough workers as the July 4th weekend approaches and the summer tourist season kicks into high…
As Governor Sununu chose to end federal unemployment insurance for COVID-19 starting in June, and the state has begun requiring that qualifying applicants…
With New Hampshire’s skyrocketing real estate market and predictions for a busy summer tourism season, we take stock of our state’s economy. Finding…
2019 was a big year in economic news, from a trade war with China to rumors of a recession, to booming growth in some sectors, and lagging in others. We…
Our In-Depth series on New Hampshire's workforce shortage continues with: untapped workers. We ask: what groups of potential employees are being…
In Depth Day 2: How N.H. Employers Are Responding to Workforce ChallengesWe continue our series on New Hampshire's labor shortage. Skilled labor, manufacturing, and healthcare are three sectors facing serious workforce…
The Exchange is spending four days discussing the workforce challenges in the state, starting Monday, May 20th. Read on for information about each show,…
State spending on job training would triple to $6 million under a bill given preliminary approval by the New Hampshire House.The job training bill would…
The Exchange is working on a series of shows about workforce shortages in New Hampshire. New Hampshire boasts one of the nation’s lowest unemployment…
New Hampshire's rental market remains tight, and shortages of affordable housing have widespread impacts on the state's economy. We discuss housing…