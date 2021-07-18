-
The early end of generous federal unemployment benefits was supposed to mitigate hiring challenges. It hasn’t, or at least not much. “We’re hiring” signs…
Some New Hampshire businesses are still struggling to find enough workers as the July 4th weekend approaches and the summer tourist season kicks into high…
New Hampshire's heating fuel industry is trying to recruit workers at a time of low unemployment.The Dead River Company, which serves Northern New…
A new law enacted on Monday approved The New Hampshire College Graduate Retention Incentive Partnership, a program designed to encourage recent college…
River Valley Community College is developing a new program to train licensed practical nurses.The LPN program would be offered at the Lebanon and Keene…
New Hampshire ranks 3rd in employment as of April 2019, with an unemployment rate at 2.4%.It may seem like an ideal situation, but sectors of the local…
As employers complain about a labor shortage and a tight job market, they may be overlooking a large group of potential workers that face certain barriers…
If New Hampshire is having workforce issues today, where will the Granite State be in 10 years? All signs are pointing to trouble: dwindling young adult…
Our In-Depth series on New Hampshire's workforce shortage continues with: untapped workers. We ask: what groups of potential employees are being…
In Depth Day 2: How N.H. Employers Are Responding to Workforce ChallengesWe continue our series on New Hampshire's labor shortage. Skilled labor, manufacturing, and healthcare are three sectors facing serious workforce…