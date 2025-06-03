Feds shut down Job Corps, sending Manchester campus scrambling for alternatives

The sudden termination of Job Corps facilities around the country by the Trump administration is creating confusion for students who now need to find new housing, including at the program's Manchester campus.

As of last week, approximately 240 students were enrolled in Job Corps in New Hampshire, with all but a handful also residing on the Manchester campus. Officials said those students will have until June 13 to find new housing.

Job Corps, which was founded in 1964, offers high school diploma classes, as well as apprenticeship opportunities in nursing, manufacturing and other in-demand fields. Many of the students are from disadvantaged backgrounds, according to Stephanie Ashworth, the Manchester campus director.

“They're here getting a second chance and getting their education and pursuing their dreams,” she said. “And we're taking that away from them.”

On Friday, U.S. Department of Labor announced it was ending the 99 Job Corps programs nationally that are managed by outside contractors, including the Manchester program, which is run by Nevada-based Adams and Associates. The fate of government-managed campuses isn’t yet clear.

“Job Corps was created to help young adults build a pathway to a better life through education, training, and community,” said U.S. Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer in the announcement. “However, a startling number of serious incident reports and our in-depth fiscal analysis reveal the program is no longer achieving the intended outcomes that students deserve.”

The Labor Department put the price tag per participant at over $80,000 annually. In a statement, the federal government pointed to low completion rights and what it considers a high number of safety incidents on campuses nationwide.

Ashworth said the Manchester program was devastated by the Covid pandemic, and has only recently begun to regain its footing. She said there is no record of violence or other infractions locally, and that nearly 70% of all students who enrolled in the program found jobs after graduating.

“And then they climb the ladder,” she said.

There are 112 employees at the Manchester campus who are facing layoffs at the end of the month. In the meantime, staff members are working with the state and city to ensure housing for approximately 40 students the program has identified as not having another place to live.

State Sen. Pat Long, who represents Manchester, said he and other officials are hoping that they can continue to use the campus to house students, but are also looking into alternative options. The campus buildings are owned by the federal government, but the city owns the land.

“We're assuring that there's nobody going to be left out on the street,” Long said.

In 2015, the federal government spent a reported $35 million to construct the campus, which includes buildings and residential halls, spread out across 25 acres. New Hampshire was the last state to open a dedicated Job Corps facility.