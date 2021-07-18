-
The state’s unemployment rate fell to 11.8% in June as more residents returned to work following the coronavirus shutdown.New figures released Tuesday by…
The state’s official stay-at-home order expired at midnight. Nearly every corner of the New Hampshire economy, from bowling alleys to libraries to…
New Hampshire's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate ballooned to 16.3 percent in April, the highest level since local reporting on unemployment began in…
The state’s unemployment rate ticked up to 2.7 percent in May, a tenth of a percent higher than the April figure.New data released on Tuesday by the New…
N.H. Unemployment Rate Holds Steady at 2.6 %The state’s unemployment rate remained at 2.6 percent in the month of January, unchanged from December. New data from New Hampshire Employment Security…
The state’s unemployment rate dipped to 2.6% in December, down a tenth of a point from the previous month.New numbers from New Hampshire Employment…
New Hampshire’s unemployment rate, which ticked down to 2.7 percent in August, remains one of the lowest in the nation.If you are a glass-half-full…
A new report weighs the economic pros and cons of second homes, especially in towns where they make up a huge chunk of local real estate. A recent…
Wages in New Hampshire fell in the fourth quarter of 2016, mirroring a trend seen across the country.The average weekly paycheck in New Hampshire was…
New Hampshire’s unemployment rate went up slightly to 2.8% in March, up from 2.7% in February. New data from the state’s Employment Security office shows…