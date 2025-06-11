Winter weather helped drive up business at NH ski slopes

New Hampshire ski areas welcomed nearly 2.5 million visitors this past winter, a 3% uptick from the previous season, driven by traditional weather patterns that have become less reliable across the region because of climate change.

“It snowed. It was cold. People came out to ski,” said Jessyca Keeler, president of SkiNH, an industry group representing more than 30 ski areas.

Alpine, cross-country and tubing visitor numbers were all up from the previous year, despite a slow start to the season. After a warmer November that forced some slopes to delay their opening, winter arrived in late December with sustained cold that lasted through March.

“No matter what we do, the weather has a huge role to play in our overall success for the year,” said Keeler.

But Keeler also pointed to sustained investments by resorts, including in snow-making operations, lifts and lodges.

“There's constant reinvestment in the ski areas themselves, in their infrastructure, and I think people recognize that and appreciate it,” she said.

Most of the larger mountains are now gearing up for summer operations, which can include mountain biking options, scenic lift rides, ziplines and disc golf.

