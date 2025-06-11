© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Donate today to help protect the future of public radio.

Winter weather helped drive up business at NH ski slopes

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Todd Bookman
Published June 11, 2025 at 12:01 PM EDT
Skiing atop Cannon Mountain in Franconia, New Hampshire. (Dan Tuohy photo 2024 / NHPR)
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
Skiing atop Cannon Mountain in Franconia, New Hampshire. (Dan Tuohy photo 2024 / NHPR)

New Hampshire ski areas welcomed nearly 2.5 million visitors this past winter, a 3% uptick from the previous season, driven by traditional weather patterns that have become less reliable across the region because of climate change.

“It snowed. It was cold. People came out to ski,” said Jessyca Keeler, president of SkiNH, an industry group representing more than 30 ski areas.

Alpine, cross-country and tubing visitor numbers were all up from the previous year, despite a slow start to the season. After a warmer November that forced some slopes to delay their opening, winter arrived in late December with sustained cold that lasted through March.

“No matter what we do, the weather has a huge role to play in our overall success for the year,” said Keeler.

But Keeler also pointed to sustained investments by resorts, including in snow-making operations, lifts and lodges.

“There's constant reinvestment in the ski areas themselves, in their infrastructure, and I think people recognize that and appreciate it,” she said.

Most of the larger mountains are now gearing up for summer operations, which can include mountain biking options, scenic lift rides, ziplines and disc golf.
Tags
NH News skiingNH Economywinter tourism
Todd Bookman
As a general assignment reporter, I pursue breaking news as well as investigative pieces across a range of topics. I’m drawn to stories that are big and timely, as well as those that may appear small but tell us something larger about the state we live in. I also love a good tip, a good character, or a story that involves a boat ride.
See stories by Todd Bookman
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.