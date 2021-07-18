-
After Saint-Gobain’s PFAS use in Merrimack caused contamination in hundreds of nearby water wells several years ago, state regulators ordered the company to install the new air emissions treatment system by July 30, 2021.
The state says it hasn't been following its own rules in notifying people of potential water contamination near the Saint-Gobain plastics factory in…
In a federal whistleblower complaint, a former attorney for the Saint-Gobain plastics company claims he was told to “look the other way” on potential…
The state and the Saint-Gobain plastics factory in Merrimack will settle a dispute over chemical treatment technology with a consent decree.The agreement,…
After years of efforts to address toxic chemical emissions from the Saint-Gobain plastics factory in Merrimack, New Hampshire and the town are separately…
A continuación, lee las noticias del 17 de febrero. También puedes escucharlas haciendo click en el audio. Una nota: Lo escrito es nuestro guión para…
Update: Merrimack Police announced Saturday the cat was trapped near its owner's home, and reunited with the owner. An earlier story from Friday continues…
The Environmental Protection Agency is proposing new health restrictions around a Superfund site in the town of Merrimack.The New Hampshire Plating…
Somewhere between the economic intimacy of Main Street shopping, and the "Deals! Deals! Deals!" consumerism of the outlets, there lies the humble strip…
The Saint-Gobain plastics factory in Merrimack says it will continue voluntarily complying – in part – with the state’s halted PFAS chemical limits.New…